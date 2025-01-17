Tragic Fall Claims Young Life in Badlapur

A young girl lost her life after falling from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Badlapur, Thane. The tragic incident, confirmed by local police, occurred at 6pm on Thursday.

Identified as Akshita, the four-and-half-year-old was playing on the fifth floor when she lost her balance and fell.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared her dead. The police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances around her fall.

