Gang Wars Escalate in Brazilian Amazon

In a troubling development, gang violence in Porto Velho, the capital of the Brazilian Amazon state Rondonia, has resulted in the deaths of thirteen people in just four days, escalating fears over the increasing power of gangs in the region.

According to Rondonia's security department, eight of the deaths were due to gang attacks, while five occurred during clashes with police. Criminals have retaliated by setting fire to 20 buses, mostly school vehicles, in protest against police actions. This violent outburst has led authorities to restrict public transport operating hours and provide police escorts for city buses.

In response to the crisis, the federal government has deployed the national public security force to assist local police in controlling the violence for at least 90 days. The attacks are reportedly orchestrated by the Comando Vermelho, a notorious criminal faction responding to police operations in gang-controlled areas, as reported by G1 news portal.

Despite its origins in Rio de Janeiro, Comando Vermelho has increasingly asserted its dominance in the Amazon region. A report from the Brazilian Public Security Forum indicates rapidly escalating crime rates in the Amazon, marking 34 homicides per 100,000 people in 2023, nearly double the national average.

The recent violence is intricately linked to gang disputes over strategic drug trade routes connecting cocaine producers with consumers, particularly as Rondonia, bordering Bolivia, emerges as a key corridor. Police have intercepted 20 tons of cocaine in the state over the past decade, making it one of Brazil's largest drug seizure areas.

Renato Sergio de Lima, president of the Brazilian Public Security Forum think tank, noted the Amazon's suitability for gang operations, stating, "The Amazon is a perfect environment for crime. The gangs control the territory and define the rules."

