India Leads in Meteorological Excellence

India excels in meteorological and climate services, vital for sectors like energy and agriculture. Despite challenges in other developing nations, India's advanced forecasting supports the energy transition and economic productivity. The WMO chief calls for stronger integration of weather data in global decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:24 IST
India stands out for its excellence in meteorological and climate services, a necessity for sectors including energy, agriculture, and transportation, according to Celeste Saulo, chief of the World Meteorological Organisation. Saulo highlighted India's understanding of integrating meteorological services into its development agenda and urged other nations to follow suit.

During an interview with PTI, Saulo expressed that weather services play a pivotal role in renewable energy, impacting sectors such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. She noted the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) 150th anniversary as a testament to India's historical commitment and policy focus on meteorological advancements.

Saulo underscored the economic importance of accurate weather predictions, especially for developing nations lagging in utilizing such data. She stressed the need for a paradigm shift in how meteorological services are perceived, advocating for their incorporation into decision-making processes to drive economic growth and safeguard sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

