Foggy Morning Shadows Delhi with Poor Air Quality
Delhi experienced a foggy morning with temperatures above the seasonal average, as the Air Quality Index stood at 346 in the 'very poor' category. Humidity was at 100%. The India Meteorological Department forecasts a partly cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, residents of the national capital, Delhi, woke up to a foggy morning as the minimum temperature recorded was 9.1 degrees Celsius, surpassing the season's average by 1.6 degrees.
The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was placed in the 'very poor' category, settling at 346 by 9 am. In comparison, Saturday's 24-hour average AQI was 255, marked as 'poor' at 4 pm.
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted partly cloudy skies for the day, and the maximum temperature is expected to climb to around 22 degrees Celsius. High humidity was noted at 100% at 8:30 am.
