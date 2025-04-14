Left Menu

Gadkari's Green Crusade: Tackling Pollution with Infrastructure

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights Delhi's severe pollution, warning it reduces life expectancy by ten years. He emphasizes infrastructure development to combat air and water pollution. Gadkari advocates for alternative fuels and improved logistics to reduce fossil fuel imports and promote economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:42 IST
Gadkari's Green Crusade: Tackling Pollution with Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has raised alarms about the severe pollution levels in Delhi, claiming that spending just three days in the city can lead to infections due to high contamination levels.

At a recent event, Gadkari stressed that both Delhi and Mumbai are in critical zones for air and water pollution, necessitating urgent action. He pointed out how the pollution in Delhi significantly cuts the average life of its residents by a decade.

He outlined road development as a pivotal approach to combat pollution and lower logistics expenses. Gadkari is an advocate for alternative fuels, suggesting they could drastically reduce India's fossil fuel imports and benefit farmers economically. The minister also updated on major infrastructure projects aiming to slash travel time between key Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025