Gadkari's Green Crusade: Tackling Pollution with Infrastructure

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has raised alarms about the severe pollution levels in Delhi, claiming that spending just three days in the city can lead to infections due to high contamination levels.

At a recent event, Gadkari stressed that both Delhi and Mumbai are in critical zones for air and water pollution, necessitating urgent action. He pointed out how the pollution in Delhi significantly cuts the average life of its residents by a decade.

He outlined road development as a pivotal approach to combat pollution and lower logistics expenses. Gadkari is an advocate for alternative fuels, suggesting they could drastically reduce India's fossil fuel imports and benefit farmers economically. The minister also updated on major infrastructure projects aiming to slash travel time between key Indian cities.

