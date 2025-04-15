Left Menu

Delhi Extends EV Policy and Continues Power Subsidy Amid Pollution Fight

The Delhi government has extended its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy for three months and will maintain power subsidies for domestic users, farmers, lawyers, and riot victims. The Cabinet also clarified that there will be no bans on auto-rickshaws. The revised EV policy aims to reduce pollution through increased EV adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:12 IST
Delhi Extends EV Policy and Continues Power Subsidy Amid Pollution Fight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has approved a three-month extension of its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and will continue offering power subsidies to specific categories, according to official sources.

In a meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Cabinet decided that the existing policy will remain effective until the new EV Policy 2.0 is implemented. Subsidies will persist for domestic consumers, farmers, lawyers, and 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed no bans will be placed on auto-rickshaws, addressing rumors during a press conference. The original EV policy, initiated in 2020, aims to transform 25% of vehicle adoption to electric by 2024 and now includes incentives for further encouraging EV adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025