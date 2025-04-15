Delhi Extends EV Policy and Continues Power Subsidy Amid Pollution Fight

The Delhi government has approved a three-month extension of its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and will continue offering power subsidies to specific categories, according to official sources.

In a meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Cabinet decided that the existing policy will remain effective until the new EV Policy 2.0 is implemented. Subsidies will persist for domestic consumers, farmers, lawyers, and 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed no bans will be placed on auto-rickshaws, addressing rumors during a press conference. The original EV policy, initiated in 2020, aims to transform 25% of vehicle adoption to electric by 2024 and now includes incentives for further encouraging EV adoption.

