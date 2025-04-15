Delhi Extends EV Policy and Continues Power Subsidy Amid Pollution Fight
The Delhi government has extended its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy for three months and will maintain power subsidies for domestic users, farmers, lawyers, and riot victims. The Cabinet also clarified that there will be no bans on auto-rickshaws. The revised EV policy aims to reduce pollution through increased EV adoption.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has approved a three-month extension of its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and will continue offering power subsidies to specific categories, according to official sources.
In a meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Cabinet decided that the existing policy will remain effective until the new EV Policy 2.0 is implemented. Subsidies will persist for domestic consumers, farmers, lawyers, and 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.
Transport Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed no bans will be placed on auto-rickshaws, addressing rumors during a press conference. The original EV policy, initiated in 2020, aims to transform 25% of vehicle adoption to electric by 2024 and now includes incentives for further encouraging EV adoption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
By 2026, 48,000 EV charging points will be available in Delhi; 18,000 govt and 30,000 semi-private: CM Rekha Gupta in assembly.
Delhi govt to bring new policy on providing pollution certificates to vehicles from other states: CM Rekha Gupta in assembly.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces new eco-park to process e-waste to curb air pollution.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces six new air quality monitoring centres.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pushes for Efficient and Transparent Governance