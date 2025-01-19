Tragic House Fire Claims Four Lives
A devastating house fire, caused by a short circuit, claimed the lives of a woman, her two children, and a relative's son in the early hours of Sunday. The tragedy occurred while the family was asleep. The woman's husband was the only survivor.
- Country:
- India
A family tragedy struck on Sunday when a fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit, engulfed a house, killing four occupants, including a woman and her two young sons. Another child, a relative's son, also perished in the flames.
The blaze erupted during the early morning hours while the family was sleeping. Firefighters faced a grim scene as they extinguished the flames and uncovered the bodies inside the residence.
Rahul, the Chief Fire Officer, confirmed the identities of the deceased members: Gulbahar, aged 32, her two minor sons, and the relative's son. Notably, Gulbahar's husband, Shahnawaz, managed to escape the inferno without injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army Leads Urgent Rescue Operation in Assam Mine Flooding Crisis
Leopard Rescue Operation Sparks Prohibitory Orders in Kannur
Navy Team Joins Critical Rescue Operation of Trapped Miners in Assam
Indian Navy Joins Complex Rescue Operation in Assam's Treacherous Mines
Aftermath of a Himalayan Quake: Rescue Operations and Reconstruction Efforts in Tibet