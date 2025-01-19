Left Menu

Tragic House Fire Claims Four Lives

A devastating house fire, caused by a short circuit, claimed the lives of a woman, her two children, and a relative's son in the early hours of Sunday. The tragedy occurred while the family was asleep. The woman's husband was the only survivor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A family tragedy struck on Sunday when a fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit, engulfed a house, killing four occupants, including a woman and her two young sons. Another child, a relative's son, also perished in the flames.

The blaze erupted during the early morning hours while the family was sleeping. Firefighters faced a grim scene as they extinguished the flames and uncovered the bodies inside the residence.

Rahul, the Chief Fire Officer, confirmed the identities of the deceased members: Gulbahar, aged 32, her two minor sons, and the relative's son. Notably, Gulbahar's husband, Shahnawaz, managed to escape the inferno without injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

