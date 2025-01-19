Tragic House Fire Claims Four Lives

A family tragedy struck on Sunday when a fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit, engulfed a house, killing four occupants, including a woman and her two young sons. Another child, a relative's son, also perished in the flames.

The blaze erupted during the early morning hours while the family was sleeping. Firefighters faced a grim scene as they extinguished the flames and uncovered the bodies inside the residence.

Rahul, the Chief Fire Officer, confirmed the identities of the deceased members: Gulbahar, aged 32, her two minor sons, and the relative's son. Notably, Gulbahar's husband, Shahnawaz, managed to escape the inferno without injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)