Left Menu

Chilly Embrace: Punjab and Haryana Shiver Under Cold Snap

Punjab and Haryana are experiencing a cold wave, with fog covering many regions. Amritsar reported the lowest temperature at 4.8°C. Ludhiana, Patiala, and Chandigarh noted temperatures slightly above normal. Meanwhile, in Haryana, temperatures ranged from 8.6°C in Sirsa to 10.4°C in Ambala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:40 IST
Chilly Embrace: Punjab and Haryana Shiver Under Cold Snap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The cold wave continued to grip Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, as dense fog blanketed several areas across the states. According to the meteorological department, Amritsar recorded the lowest temperature at 4.8 degrees Celsius, marking it as the coldest spot in the region.

In Punjab, Ludhiana observed a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius, and Patiala reported 9.4 degrees Celsius, both slightly above the seasonal normal. Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Faridkot also experienced chilly nights with temperatures recorded at 7.4°C, 7.3°C, and 6.8°C, respectively.

Chandigarh, the shared capital, recorded its minimum temperature at 8.9 degrees Celsius, just a degree above normal. In Haryana, temperatures were relatively higher, with Ambala and Faridabad registering 10.4°C and 10.2°C, while Narnaul, Hisar, and Sirsa reported around 9°C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025