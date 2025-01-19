Chilly Embrace: Punjab and Haryana Shiver Under Cold Snap

The cold wave continued to grip Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, as dense fog blanketed several areas across the states. According to the meteorological department, Amritsar recorded the lowest temperature at 4.8 degrees Celsius, marking it as the coldest spot in the region.

In Punjab, Ludhiana observed a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius, and Patiala reported 9.4 degrees Celsius, both slightly above the seasonal normal. Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Faridkot also experienced chilly nights with temperatures recorded at 7.4°C, 7.3°C, and 6.8°C, respectively.

Chandigarh, the shared capital, recorded its minimum temperature at 8.9 degrees Celsius, just a degree above normal. In Haryana, temperatures were relatively higher, with Ambala and Faridabad registering 10.4°C and 10.2°C, while Narnaul, Hisar, and Sirsa reported around 9°C.

