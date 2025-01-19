Tragic Fire in Loni: Family Loses Four Members
A devastating fire in Loni resulted in the death of four individuals, including three family members. The incident occurred due to a short circuit in a multi-storey building. Firefighters faced challenges reaching the site due to congestion but managed to save some residents.
- Country:
- India
A tragic fire claimed the lives of four people, including three family members, in a multi-storey building in Loni. The blaze, caused by a short circuit, erupted early Sunday morning while the victims were asleep.
Firefighters responded promptly after receiving the call at 7:06 am. The incident posed a challenge due to the building's location in a congested lane, requiring extended hose pipes to combat the fire from adjacent homes.
Two individuals, Ayesha and her four-year-old son Ayan, were injured during the rescue, while Shahnawaz and Shamshad were evacuated safely. Unfortunately, four bodies were recovered after the fire was extinguished.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army Leads Urgent Rescue Operation in Assam Mine Flooding Crisis
Leopard Rescue Operation Sparks Prohibitory Orders in Kannur
Navy Team Joins Critical Rescue Operation of Trapped Miners in Assam
Indian Navy Joins Complex Rescue Operation in Assam's Treacherous Mines
Aftermath of a Himalayan Quake: Rescue Operations and Reconstruction Efforts in Tibet