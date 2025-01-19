Tragic Fire in Loni: Family Loses Four Members

A tragic fire claimed the lives of four people, including three family members, in a multi-storey building in Loni. The blaze, caused by a short circuit, erupted early Sunday morning while the victims were asleep.

Firefighters responded promptly after receiving the call at 7:06 am. The incident posed a challenge due to the building's location in a congested lane, requiring extended hose pipes to combat the fire from adjacent homes.

Two individuals, Ayesha and her four-year-old son Ayan, were injured during the rescue, while Shahnawaz and Shamshad were evacuated safely. Unfortunately, four bodies were recovered after the fire was extinguished.

(With inputs from agencies.)