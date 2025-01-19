Left Menu

Tragic Fire in Loni: Family Loses Four Members

A devastating fire in Loni resulted in the death of four individuals, including three family members. The incident occurred due to a short circuit in a multi-storey building. Firefighters faced challenges reaching the site due to congestion but managed to save some residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 16:32 IST
Tragic Fire in Loni: Family Loses Four Members
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire claimed the lives of four people, including three family members, in a multi-storey building in Loni. The blaze, caused by a short circuit, erupted early Sunday morning while the victims were asleep.

Firefighters responded promptly after receiving the call at 7:06 am. The incident posed a challenge due to the building's location in a congested lane, requiring extended hose pipes to combat the fire from adjacent homes.

Two individuals, Ayesha and her four-year-old son Ayan, were injured during the rescue, while Shahnawaz and Shamshad were evacuated safely. Unfortunately, four bodies were recovered after the fire was extinguished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025