Brace for Impact: East Coast Faces Winter Storm Havoc
Millions along the East Coast are preparing for a significant winter storm, expected to deliver up to 10 inches of snow and severely cold temperatures. Major cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston face hazardous conditions, while southern states may experience rare wintry weather, including freezing rain and snow.
Tens of millions of East Coast residents are preparing for a significant winter storm anticipated to drop several inches of snow starting Sunday, followed by potentially dangerous cold temperatures nationwide, from the Northern Plains to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for the Mid-Atlantic and forecasts up to 15 centimeters (half-foot) of snow.
Warnings commence in New England on Sunday afternoon, with parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine possibly seeing up to 25 centimeters (10 inches) of snow. Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, noted that around 70 million people could be under some kind of winter storm warning, covering New England and the Mid-Atlantic.
Large cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston may encounter several inches of snow and hazardous road conditions, especially later today and tonight, Chenard explained. Unusually cold temperatures will ensue, with widespread impacts, including President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony moving indoors due to the cold blast.
