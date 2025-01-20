Left Menu

SpaceX Rocket Debris Sparks FAA Investigation

The U.S. FAA is investigating reports of SpaceX rocket debris landing in Turks and Caicos following an explosive Starship test. No injuries are reported, and authorities are collaborating with SpaceX to assess potential property damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 02:27 IST
SpaceX Rocket Debris Sparks FAA Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has initiated an investigation into reports of SpaceX rocket debris landing in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The incident followed an explosive test of SpaceX's Starship rocket, which caused debris to streak across the northern Caribbean, prompting airlines to reroute several flights.

The FAA, alongside local officials, confirmed no public injuries have been reported, and efforts are underway to evaluate any potential public property damage in the Turks and Caicos area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025