SpaceX Rocket Debris Sparks FAA Investigation

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has initiated an investigation into reports of SpaceX rocket debris landing in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The incident followed an explosive test of SpaceX's Starship rocket, which caused debris to streak across the northern Caribbean, prompting airlines to reroute several flights.

The FAA, alongside local officials, confirmed no public injuries have been reported, and efforts are underway to evaluate any potential public property damage in the Turks and Caicos area.

