Left Menu

Gaza Rebuilding: Aftermath of a Ceasefire

A search is ongoing for thousands of Palestinians believed buried under rubble in Gaza following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The conflict has resulted in extensive destruction, and rebuilding efforts could take decades, with costs reaching into billions of dollars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:56 IST
Gaza Rebuilding: Aftermath of a Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The search for thousands of Palestinians trapped under rubble is intensifying in Gaza after a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has taken effect. The war's toll is devastating, with over 47,000 Palestinians killed, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Attention is turning to rebuilding efforts in Gaza, which face enormous challenges. Clearing 50 million tonnes of rubble could take decades and cost over a billion dollars, with asbestos contamination adding to the complexity. A U.N. report suggests rebuilding could stretch into the year 2040 and beyond.

Despite the ceasefire, isolated incidents of violence persist, underscoring the fragile peace. The international community awaits details on a sustainable path forward as Gaza grapples with widespread destruction and an uncertain future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025