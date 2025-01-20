Gaza Rebuilding: Aftermath of a Ceasefire

The search for thousands of Palestinians trapped under rubble is intensifying in Gaza after a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has taken effect. The war's toll is devastating, with over 47,000 Palestinians killed, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Attention is turning to rebuilding efforts in Gaza, which face enormous challenges. Clearing 50 million tonnes of rubble could take decades and cost over a billion dollars, with asbestos contamination adding to the complexity. A U.N. report suggests rebuilding could stretch into the year 2040 and beyond.

Despite the ceasefire, isolated incidents of violence persist, underscoring the fragile peace. The international community awaits details on a sustainable path forward as Gaza grapples with widespread destruction and an uncertain future.

