Global Health News: Policy Shifts and Challenges

Recent health news highlights challenges and policy shifts: China's rural healthcare gap impacts timely medical response; the EU plans to ban 'forever chemicals'; North America eases bird flu restrictions on French poultry, and India's Biocon requests tax exemption for vital cancer and rare-disease drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's fragile rural economy is struggling with healthcare inefficiencies, exemplified by David Wei's ordeal of carrying his nephew after a heart attack, with delayed ambulance services exacerbating the issue.

The European Commission is acting against 'forever chemicals' by proposing a ban on PFAS in consumer goods, addressing environmental and health concerns.

In a policy shift, the US and Canada are lifting restrictions on French poultry, previously banned due to bird flu vaccinations, and India's Biocon advocates for tax reforms to aid cancer and rare-disease treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

