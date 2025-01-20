Left Menu

Director's Remarks on Gaumutra's Medicinal Value Sparks Debate

IIT Madras director, V Kamakoti, sparked controversy by asserting the medicinal properties of cow urine (Gaumutra). He claimed US journals backed these claims with scientific evidence. Despite political backlash, Kamakoti highlighted studies from esteemed publications showing antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties attributed to cow urine.

Updated: 20-01-2025 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, has found himself at the center of a controversy after claiming cow urine, or Gaumutra, possesses medicinal properties. The statement, made during the 'Go Samrakshana Sala' event, prompted widespread political criticism after it went viral on social media.

Kamakoti defended his claims by citing recent scientific publications in top US journals that allegedly provide evidence of cow urine's antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory effects. He further stated that cow urine is currently available online due to these purported health benefits.

Reports in the scientific journal 'Nature' showcased studies from the National Dairy Research Institute, which identified bioactive peptides in cow urine. Despite the backlash, Kamakoti insists his remarks are supported by scientific research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

