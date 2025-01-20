Director's Remarks on Gaumutra's Medicinal Value Sparks Debate

V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, has found himself at the center of a controversy after claiming cow urine, or Gaumutra, possesses medicinal properties. The statement, made during the 'Go Samrakshana Sala' event, prompted widespread political criticism after it went viral on social media.

Kamakoti defended his claims by citing recent scientific publications in top US journals that allegedly provide evidence of cow urine's antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory effects. He further stated that cow urine is currently available online due to these purported health benefits.

Reports in the scientific journal 'Nature' showcased studies from the National Dairy Research Institute, which identified bioactive peptides in cow urine. Despite the backlash, Kamakoti insists his remarks are supported by scientific research.

(With inputs from agencies.)