Himachal Pradesh Braces for Cold Wave and Snow

The Shimla meteorological office has forecast rain and snow for Himachal Pradesh, issuing a 'yellow' warning for cold waves in five districts until January 23.

Light snowfall is expected in isolated areas of low and mid-hills on Monday and Tuesday, with increased snow on higher reaches predicted by mid-week.

Wednesday and Thursday are poised for moderate rain and snow at major tourist destinations, potentially impacting travel as locals are warned to adhere to safety recommendations.

