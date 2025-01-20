Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Cold Wave and Snow

The Himachal Pradesh meteorological office forecasts rain and snow, issuing a 'yellow' warning for a cold wave in five districts until January 23. Tourists and locals are advised to heed safety advisories due to potential traffic disruptions and slippery roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillim | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:07 IST
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Cold Wave and Snow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shimla meteorological office has forecast rain and snow for Himachal Pradesh, issuing a 'yellow' warning for cold waves in five districts until January 23.

Light snowfall is expected in isolated areas of low and mid-hills on Monday and Tuesday, with increased snow on higher reaches predicted by mid-week.

Wednesday and Thursday are poised for moderate rain and snow at major tourist destinations, potentially impacting travel as locals are warned to adhere to safety recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025