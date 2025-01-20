Himachal Pradesh Braces for Cold Wave and Snow
The Himachal Pradesh meteorological office forecasts rain and snow, issuing a 'yellow' warning for a cold wave in five districts until January 23. Tourists and locals are advised to heed safety advisories due to potential traffic disruptions and slippery roads.
The Shimla meteorological office has forecast rain and snow for Himachal Pradesh, issuing a 'yellow' warning for cold waves in five districts until January 23.
Light snowfall is expected in isolated areas of low and mid-hills on Monday and Tuesday, with increased snow on higher reaches predicted by mid-week.
Wednesday and Thursday are poised for moderate rain and snow at major tourist destinations, potentially impacting travel as locals are warned to adhere to safety recommendations.
