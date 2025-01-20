Left Menu

Taiwan's Tremor Alert: Earthquake Rattles South

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern Taiwan near Chiayi city, causing minor damage and injuries. The quake's epicenter was in Dapu township and tremors were felt in Taipei. Taiwan, situated near the junction of tectonic plates, is frequently affected by quakes, with significant events in 2016 and 1999.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:14 IST
Taiwan's Tremor Alert: Earthquake Rattles South
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the mountainous region in southern Taiwan, near the city of Chiayi, according to the island's weather administration. Initial reports suggest minor damage in the area.

The quake, with a depth of 9.4 km, also caused buildings to shake in the capital city of Taipei. The fire department confirmed that two individuals sustained injuries in a damaged building located in the city of Tainan.

Positioned at the junction of two tectonic plates, Taiwan frequently experiences earthquakes. Notable past events include a 2016 quake that claimed over 100 lives and a deadly 7.3 magnitude quake in 1999 that resulted in over 2,000 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025