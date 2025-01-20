Taiwan's Tremor Alert: Earthquake Rattles South
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern Taiwan near Chiayi city, causing minor damage and injuries. The quake's epicenter was in Dapu township and tremors were felt in Taipei. Taiwan, situated near the junction of tectonic plates, is frequently affected by quakes, with significant events in 2016 and 1999.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the mountainous region in southern Taiwan, near the city of Chiayi, according to the island's weather administration. Initial reports suggest minor damage in the area.
The quake, with a depth of 9.4 km, also caused buildings to shake in the capital city of Taipei. The fire department confirmed that two individuals sustained injuries in a damaged building located in the city of Tainan.
Positioned at the junction of two tectonic plates, Taiwan frequently experiences earthquakes. Notable past events include a 2016 quake that claimed over 100 lives and a deadly 7.3 magnitude quake in 1999 that resulted in over 2,000 fatalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
