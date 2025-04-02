Left Menu

Market Tremors: Wall Street Awaits Tariff Details

U.S. stock markets opened significantly lower on Wednesday as traders eagerly awaited President Trump's tariff announcements. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw notable declines as investors fretted over potential impacts on the global economy, corporate profits, and inflation rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:04 IST
Market Tremors: Wall Street Awaits Tariff Details
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock indexes experienced a steep downturn on Wednesday as the financial world watched for U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff details, keenly assessing their potential influence on the global economy.

Investors' anxiety was palpable as all major indexes experienced declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 342.35 points, closing at 41,647.61, marking a noticeable loss of 0.82%.

Similarly, the S&P 500 shed 57.65 points, representing a 1.00% decrease to 5,577.02, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 241.23 points or 1.38%, landing at 17,208.66 amid rising uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025