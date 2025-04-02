Market Tremors: Wall Street Awaits Tariff Details

U.S. stock indexes experienced a steep downturn on Wednesday as the financial world watched for U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff details, keenly assessing their potential influence on the global economy.

Investors' anxiety was palpable as all major indexes experienced declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 342.35 points, closing at 41,647.61, marking a noticeable loss of 0.82%.

Similarly, the S&P 500 shed 57.65 points, representing a 1.00% decrease to 5,577.02, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 241.23 points or 1.38%, landing at 17,208.66 amid rising uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)