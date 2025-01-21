Gaza's Ghost Town: The Struggle for Shelter Amid Ruins
Palestinians in Rafah, Gaza, hesitate to return home amid war-torn conditions. Displaced residents navigate devastation, lacking basic necessities like water and electricity. With collapsed structures and debris, the city resembles a ghost town, leaving many like Hussein Barakat and Mohammed al-Ballas reluctant to exit temporary shelters during the ceasefire.
Amid the aftermath of war in Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza, many Palestinians find themselves unsure about leaving the shelters they have taken refuge in. The city currently resembles a ghost town, with residents confronting vast devastation and a lack of basic necessities.
Residents like Hussein Barakat are hesitant to leave their temporary shelters, noting the absence of water and electricity. With no levelled ground for even makeshift tents, Rafah's war-stricken landscape remains uninhabitable for its displaced residents.
The visuals captured by The Associated Press underscore the gravity of the situation. Residents like Youssef al-Sharqawi and Mohammed al-Ballas are seen scavenging through the rubble for essentials, their homes reduced to ruins. In such dire conditions, returning permanently seems unfeasible without basic infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Arrest Warrant Stand-Off Intensifies
Golden Globes: A Dazzling Display of Fashion Forward Glamour
Nikki Glaser gets Golden Globes, 'Ozempic's biggest night,' underway. Zoe Saldana wins 1st award
Star-Studded 82nd Golden Globes Kick Off 2025 Awards Season
Hollywood Shines at 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Angelina Jolie's Dazzling Comeback