Gaza's Ghost Town: The Struggle for Shelter Amid Ruins

Palestinians in Rafah, Gaza, hesitate to return home amid war-torn conditions. Displaced residents navigate devastation, lacking basic necessities like water and electricity. With collapsed structures and debris, the city resembles a ghost town, leaving many like Hussein Barakat and Mohammed al-Ballas reluctant to exit temporary shelters during the ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rafah | Updated: 21-01-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 02:09 IST
Amid the aftermath of war in Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza, many Palestinians find themselves unsure about leaving the shelters they have taken refuge in. The city currently resembles a ghost town, with residents confronting vast devastation and a lack of basic necessities.

Residents like Hussein Barakat are hesitant to leave their temporary shelters, noting the absence of water and electricity. With no levelled ground for even makeshift tents, Rafah's war-stricken landscape remains uninhabitable for its displaced residents.

The visuals captured by The Associated Press underscore the gravity of the situation. Residents like Youssef al-Sharqawi and Mohammed al-Ballas are seen scavenging through the rubble for essentials, their homes reduced to ruins. In such dire conditions, returning permanently seems unfeasible without basic infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

