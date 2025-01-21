Left Menu

Trump's Renewed Paris Climate Agreement Withdrawal Sparks Global Concerns

President Trump has announced a second withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate agreement, prompting global concerns over climate change efforts. Despite the initial withdrawal in 2017, which did not lead to other countries following suit, concerns remain over U.S. leadership on climate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has made headlines once again by announcing the United States' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement for a second time. This decision marks a setback for global efforts to combat climate change and distances the U.S. from its traditional allies in environmental policy.

The withdrawal mimics Trump's 2017 decision during his first term, in which he moved to exit the landmark agreement aimed at limiting global warming. While the international community rallied to reaffirm their commitment, experts and politicians express concern over the potential long-term impacts of the U.S.'s absence from the accord.

Laurence Tubiana, one of the Paris agreement's principal architects, views the withdrawal as unfortunate but believes the momentum for global climate action remains strong. Despite the U.S. stepping back, she emphasizes the unstoppable economic transition toward clean energy and the ongoing risks of inaction amid worsening climate disasters.

