Hope Amidst Struggles: Delhi Slum Dwellers Await Change

In Delhi's bustling national capital, the slum dwellers remain hopeful for fundamental changes, as they await the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Scheduled for February 5, the elections hold the promise of finally addressing their long-standing issues of sanitation and water supply, with results expected on February 8.

Residents like 60-year-old Narendra lament their daily struggles, standing in long queues for unsafe water and facing constant fights over scarce resources. Amid an unbearable living environment, they cling to hopes for better infrastructure, including proper sewage systems and water pipelines.

For individuals like Pinky Kapilo and Aman Chauhan, who have endured inadequate sanitation and erratic water supplies, life in the slums of Kusumpur Pahari and Lal Gumbad Camp paints a challenging picture. The community's plea for government intervention underscores their quest for basic human dignity and improved living conditions.

