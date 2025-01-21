TSMC Operations Steady Post-Taiwan Earthquake

In the wake of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in southern Taiwan, TSMC, a leading chipmaker, announced on Tuesday that its operations remain intact. The quake, which struck a mountainous area, caused only minor damage and light injuries.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, a key supplier to tech giants Apple and Nvidia, evacuated workers from some sites as a precautionary measure. "Post-earthquake structural inspections have been completed at all sites, confirming that the structures are safe and operations are gradually resuming," the company stated in an email.

All utility systems, including water and power, are functioning normally, and regular operations continue following safety checks. Taiwan's fire department reported 27 injuries treated in hospitals, while power was restored for 30,000 households. Taiwan is no stranger to seismic activity due to its location near tectonic plate junctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)