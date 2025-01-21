Celestial Spectacle: Six Planets Align in Night Sky

The Pathani Samant Planetarium in Bhubaneswar is gearing up to provide astronomy enthusiasts a chance to witness a rare celestial event. For ten days, from January 21 to January 31, a planetary alignment will unfold, showcasing six planets lined up in the night sky.

According to officials, stargazers can easily spot Mars, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn without the need for any special equipment. However, those keen to catch a glimpse of Neptune and Uranus will need binoculars or telescopes due to their distance and faint visibility.

To facilitate this experience, arrangements have been made at the planetarium, overseen by the Department of Science and Technology. Visitors can enjoy this spectacular view from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM daily, except on Mondays.

(With inputs from agencies.)