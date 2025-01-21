Left Menu

Celestial Spectacle: Six Planets Align in Night Sky

The Pathani Samant Planetarium in Bhubaneswar has arranged for people to view a rare astronomical event where six planets align. Visible from January 21 to 31, the planets Mars, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn can be seen with the naked eye, while Neptune and Uranus require equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:00 IST
Celestial Spectacle: Six Planets Align in Night Sky
  • Country:
  • India

The Pathani Samant Planetarium in Bhubaneswar is gearing up to provide astronomy enthusiasts a chance to witness a rare celestial event. For ten days, from January 21 to January 31, a planetary alignment will unfold, showcasing six planets lined up in the night sky.

According to officials, stargazers can easily spot Mars, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn without the need for any special equipment. However, those keen to catch a glimpse of Neptune and Uranus will need binoculars or telescopes due to their distance and faint visibility.

To facilitate this experience, arrangements have been made at the planetarium, overseen by the Department of Science and Technology. Visitors can enjoy this spectacular view from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM daily, except on Mondays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025