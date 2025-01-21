Delhi Assembly: A Legislative Insight Post-2020

Recent analysis of the seventh Delhi Assembly reveals urban development was the most discussed issue. According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), AAP MLAs significantly participated in the sessions.

Analysis shows that Krishna Nagar's SK Bagga had the highest attendance at 99%. BJP lawmakers, Ajay Mahawar and Mohan Singh Bisht, dominated in raising questions.

Throughout the session, which spread over 20 sittings, the assembly maintained high legislative efficiency, passing all 28 proposed bills.

(With inputs from agencies.)