Mahindra Susten's Bold Climate Commitment: Achieving Paris Agreement Goals

Mahindra Susten has secured approval from the Science Based Targets initiative for its climate targets, committing to a 51.8% reduction in GHG emissions by FY30. These goals align with the Paris Agreement, and the company aims to set an international benchmark in renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:08 IST
Mahindra Susten has officially received the green light from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to pursue its ambitious climate targets. The SBTi, a collaboration of leading environmental organizations, has confirmed Susten's plans to significantly slash greenhouse gas emissions by 51.8% by the fiscal year 2030.

This approval highlights Mahindra Susten's commitment to aligning with the Paris Agreement's objective of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The company's strategy encompasses reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions from a 2021 baseline, as well as a substantial 51.6% cut in scope 3 emissions.

CEO Deepak Thakur emphasized the company's dedication to integrating responsible growth with global climate targets, underscoring efforts in clean energy. He also noted Mahindra Susten's success in achieving water positivity and its aspirations to lead in green power generation worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

