Kerala Boosts LIFE Project with Additional Rs 100 Crore Allocation

The Kerala government has increased funding for its LIFE project by Rs 100 crore to aid its mission of achieving a 'zero-homeless' state. Over 424,800 houses have been built with ongoing works for 113,717 more. The project targets 538,518 families to provide them safe housing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:13 IST
The Kerala government has announced an additional allocation of Rs 100 crore to its LIFE project, underscoring its commitment to eliminating homelessness across the state. State Finance Minister K N Balagopal confirmed the new funding on Tuesday, highlighting ongoing efforts to provide housing for all.

The LIFE initiative, focused on Livelihood, Inclusion, and Financial Empowerment, aims at eradicating homelessness by constructing homes for those without land or a roof over their heads. Finance Minister Balagopal revealed that the government has already pumped in Rs 5,684 crore into the scheme.

A staggering 424,800 homes have been completed over the past eight years, the minister noted, while construction of an additional 113,717 houses is actively underway. The project aspires to accommodate 538,518 families, ensuring each has a secure place to call home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

