Southern India Science Fair: A Celebration of Innovation and Curiosity

The 35th Southern India Science Fair opened in Puducherry, emphasizing the role of curiosity and the exchange of knowledge in science. Organized by the Directorate of School Education and others, the event highlights the importance of learning beyond creating scientific projects, focusing instead on the learning process itself.

Lt Governor K Kailashnathan underscored the significance of student and teacher participation from various southern states, praising the innovative projects displayed. This gathering serves as a hub for young minds to share ideas and solve real-world issues through scientific exploration.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy celebrated India's rapid scientific progress and the role of events like this in uncovering innate scientific talents of young students. He cited the global success of ISRO and praised initiatives led by Prime Minister Modi that have propelled economic growth, highlighting innovation as key to tackling pressing challenges. Puducherry's Home and Higher Education Minister, A Namassivayam, along with officials, also graced the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)