Rare Winter Storm Blankets Gulf Coast in Uncommon Snow

A rare winter storm swept across the U.S. Gulf Coast, bringing heavy snow and ice to areas unaccustomed to such weather. Houston experienced deserted streets and closed schools as residents stayed inside. The storm affected flights, caused power outages, and posed travel challenges throughout the South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:00 IST
A rare winter storm unleashed its fury on the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, dousing the region with heavy snow, ice, and strong winds, drastically transforming areas unaccustomed to such wintry conditions. Houston witnessed deserted streets during the morning rush as snowfall blanketed downtown, while many restaurants and bars shut their doors.

The unusual weather prompted the Houston metro rail to operate with few passengers and led to school closures on Tuesday and Wednesday. Ishan Bhaidani, a local resident and fintech consultant, expressed surprise at the depth of snow, a sight unfamiliar to Texans since he's been in the state.

The snowstorm stretched towards New Orleans, where it threatened to break an 1895 snowfall record with eight inches expected. The freezing conditions stretched across Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida, disrupting flights and triggering numerous power outages. Local governments urged residents to take safety precautions against the severe cold.

