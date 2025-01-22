Left Menu

Nepal Hikes Everest Climbing Fees: A Move to Boost Revenues and Ensure Safety

Nepal is increasing climbing permit fees for Mount Everest by over 35%, making it costlier for mountaineers. The permit will now be $15,000, up from $11,000. The hike aims to boost revenue for the nation, home to several high peaks, while addressing environmental and safety concerns on Everest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:06 IST
Nepal Hikes Everest Climbing Fees: A Move to Boost Revenues and Ensure Safety

Nepal has announced an over 35% increase in permit fees for climbing Mount Everest, raising the cost for mountaineers to $15,000 from the previous $11,000. This first fee update in nearly a decade seeks to bolster revenue for Nepal, which hosts eight of the world's 14 highest mountains.

The increase, effective from September, coincides with the popular climbing season in April-May. Undeterred expedition organizers, like Lukas Furtenbach of Austria-based Furtenbach Adventures, view the fee hike as a reasonable measure by Nepal to potentially fund environmental conservation and safety enhancements on Everest.

Annually, around 300 permits are issued for ascents of Mount Everest, despite criticism Nepal faces for allowing excessive climbers. Climatic changes have been noted, with climbers reporting drier and rockier conditions, potentially linked to global warming. The government organizes regular cleaning and safety measures on the mountain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025