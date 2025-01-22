Nepal Hikes Everest Climbing Fees: A Move to Boost Revenues and Ensure Safety
Nepal is increasing climbing permit fees for Mount Everest by over 35%, making it costlier for mountaineers. The permit will now be $15,000, up from $11,000. The hike aims to boost revenue for the nation, home to several high peaks, while addressing environmental and safety concerns on Everest.
Nepal has announced an over 35% increase in permit fees for climbing Mount Everest, raising the cost for mountaineers to $15,000 from the previous $11,000. This first fee update in nearly a decade seeks to bolster revenue for Nepal, which hosts eight of the world's 14 highest mountains.
The increase, effective from September, coincides with the popular climbing season in April-May. Undeterred expedition organizers, like Lukas Furtenbach of Austria-based Furtenbach Adventures, view the fee hike as a reasonable measure by Nepal to potentially fund environmental conservation and safety enhancements on Everest.
Annually, around 300 permits are issued for ascents of Mount Everest, despite criticism Nepal faces for allowing excessive climbers. Climatic changes have been noted, with climbers reporting drier and rockier conditions, potentially linked to global warming. The government organizes regular cleaning and safety measures on the mountain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
