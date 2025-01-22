Winter's Icy Grip Tightens: Kashmir's Chillai-Kalan Arrives
Kashmir's minimum temperatures have dipped, coinciding with recent snowfall in higher areas. The valley experienced colder nights, particularly in Srinagar and Pahalgam, as the Chillai-Kalan, a harsh winter period, sets in. The meteorological department predicts light rain or snow in the coming days.
Kashmir has witnessed a drop in minimum temperatures as snowfall dusted its higher regions, according to meteorological officials.
Tourist spots such as Gulmarg and Sonamarg, alongside the Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh highway, bore witness to significant overnight snowfall. This led to a notable decrease in nighttime temperatures across the valley.
As Chillai-Kalan, Kashmir's harshest winter phase, takes hold, temperatures are forecast to continue their decline. The meteorological office anticipates light rain or snow in scattered regions, with a possibility of more isolated weather events in subsequent days.
