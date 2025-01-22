Left Menu

Winter's Icy Grip Tightens: Kashmir's Chillai-Kalan Arrives

Kashmir's minimum temperatures have dipped, coinciding with recent snowfall in higher areas. The valley experienced colder nights, particularly in Srinagar and Pahalgam, as the Chillai-Kalan, a harsh winter period, sets in. The meteorological department predicts light rain or snow in the coming days.

Srinagar | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:38 IST
Kashmir has witnessed a drop in minimum temperatures as snowfall dusted its higher regions, according to meteorological officials.

Tourist spots such as Gulmarg and Sonamarg, alongside the Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh highway, bore witness to significant overnight snowfall. This led to a notable decrease in nighttime temperatures across the valley.

As Chillai-Kalan, Kashmir's harshest winter phase, takes hold, temperatures are forecast to continue their decline. The meteorological office anticipates light rain or snow in scattered regions, with a possibility of more isolated weather events in subsequent days.

