AI and Climate Crisis: Unchecked Threats to Humanity

In a stark warning, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the dual threats of climate change and unregulated artificial intelligence. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Guterres expressed concerns over their potential impact on humanity's future.

Guterres emphasized that artificial intelligence could become disruptive to global economies if not properly regulated and directed. He stressed that AI should be developed to serve humanity instead of allowing it to become a controlling force.

The Secretary-General's remarks underline the urgent need for globally coordinated efforts to address these mounting challenges, prioritizing sustainable development and ethical AI deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)