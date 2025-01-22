Left Menu

Road to Progress: Arunachal Pradesh's Journey to Connectivity

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu celebrates a major milestone with the completion of a road connecting Pipsorang and Tali in the remote Kra Daadi district. Accompanied by key state officials, Khandu emphasized the importance of the project, aiming to connect 1,300 more villages in the future.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the completion of a new road connecting Pipsorang from Tali as a landmark achievement, marking the end of a 78-year-long wait. Joined by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, MP Nabam Rebia, and State Minister Balo Raja, Khandu traveled to Pipsorang to celebrate this significant milestone.

The road project, which transformed Pipsorang into a sub-divisional headquarters, had been a long-awaited development for the region. Until February 2022, Tali assembly constituency had been the only one in the state without road access. Khandu was also the first chief minister to reach Tali by road, heralding a new era of connectivity for the area.

Chief Minister Khandu expressed his gratitude to local legislator Jikke Tako, the rural works department, and others who contributed to the project. He assured that the remaining 30 percent of the work would be completed within a month, improving access across the region as part of the government's broader strategy to connect 1,300 unserved villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

