Nora Bridge Inauguration: A Leap Towards Infrastructure Development in Kathua

In a significant move to enhance infrastructure, Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Nora bridge in the Basohli area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. The 191-metre long bridge, a substantial Rs 16.46 crore project, promises to alleviate the public's longstanding travel woes between Bani and Basohli.

Minister Singh, representing Udhampur constituency, announced plans to construct nine underpasses on the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Express corridor, underscoring the government's commitment to the region's development. Singh highlighted the approval of various projects, including the Chattergala project, and the pivotal Juthana bridge, poised for inauguration soon.

These developments, part of Prime Minister Modi's vision to uplift previously-neglected regions, include strategic projects like the Rs 4245 crore tunnel linking Kathua to Doda. The initiatives promise to transform Kathua into a hub of trade and tourism, significantly reducing travel times and fostering economic growth.

