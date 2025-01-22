Left Menu

Nora Bridge Inauguration: A Leap Towards Infrastructure Development in Kathua

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Nora bridge in Kathua's Basohli area, Jammu and Kashmir, fulfilling a long-standing public demand. The bridge, along with nine upcoming underpasses on the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra corridor and other significant projects, aims to boost trade and tourism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:29 IST
Nora Bridge Inauguration: A Leap Towards Infrastructure Development in Kathua
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance infrastructure, Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Nora bridge in the Basohli area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. The 191-metre long bridge, a substantial Rs 16.46 crore project, promises to alleviate the public's longstanding travel woes between Bani and Basohli.

Minister Singh, representing Udhampur constituency, announced plans to construct nine underpasses on the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Express corridor, underscoring the government's commitment to the region's development. Singh highlighted the approval of various projects, including the Chattergala project, and the pivotal Juthana bridge, poised for inauguration soon.

These developments, part of Prime Minister Modi's vision to uplift previously-neglected regions, include strategic projects like the Rs 4245 crore tunnel linking Kathua to Doda. The initiatives promise to transform Kathua into a hub of trade and tourism, significantly reducing travel times and fostering economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025