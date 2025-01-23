Left Menu

5.9 Magnitude Quake Jolts Central Philippines

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit off the central Philippines, as reported by the country's seismology agency. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km near the town of San Francisco in Leyte province. No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been mentioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 23-01-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 05:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A powerful 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippines on Thursday, according to the nation's seismology agency, causing concern among residents.

Located offshore, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter near the town of San Francisco in Leyte province, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology stated in a bulletin.

While the tremor was significant, there have been no immediate reports of any casualties or structural damage. Authorities remain on alert and are monitoring the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

