5.9 Magnitude Quake Jolts Central Philippines

A powerful 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippines on Thursday, according to the nation's seismology agency, causing concern among residents.

Located offshore, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter near the town of San Francisco in Leyte province, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology stated in a bulletin.

While the tremor was significant, there have been no immediate reports of any casualties or structural damage. Authorities remain on alert and are monitoring the situation closely.

