5.9 Magnitude Quake Jolts Central Philippines
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit off the central Philippines, as reported by the country's seismology agency. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km near the town of San Francisco in Leyte province. No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been mentioned.
A powerful 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippines on Thursday, according to the nation's seismology agency, causing concern among residents.
Located offshore, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter near the town of San Francisco in Leyte province, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology stated in a bulletin.
While the tremor was significant, there have been no immediate reports of any casualties or structural damage. Authorities remain on alert and are monitoring the situation closely.
