New York's Cold Snap Puts Rats on Ice: A Win for the City's Rat Czar

As New York City endures a significant cold snap, residents, along with the city's infamous rats, are feeling the effects of the chill. The current cold wave, while not as severe as the extreme weather seen in other parts of the U.S., is a chance for the city to intensify its rat control efforts.

Leading this charge is Kathleen Corradi, New York City's 'rat czar,' who sees the reduced rat activity during cold spells as an opportunity to curb their population. Rats, particularly the Norway variety, become less active when temperatures drop, and their main food sources dwindle as fewer people litter the streets.

Mayor Eric Adams' administration, with Corradi at the forefront, is implementing new strategies like trash containerization to combat the rat issue. These measures, combined with the natural constraints brought about by this winter's harsh weather, provide a promising environment for reducing the rat population significantly before warmer months arrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)