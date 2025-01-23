Left Menu

New York's Cold Snap Puts Rats on Ice: A Win for the City's Rat Czar

New York City's recent cold spell, with temperatures falling well below average, is affecting not only its residents but also its notorious rat population. The frigid weather prompts rats to retreat, giving the city's rat-fighting efforts a boost. Current measures, led by 'rat czar' Kathleen Corradi, are seeing success.

As New York City endures a significant cold snap, residents, along with the city's infamous rats, are feeling the effects of the chill. The current cold wave, while not as severe as the extreme weather seen in other parts of the U.S., is a chance for the city to intensify its rat control efforts.

Leading this charge is Kathleen Corradi, New York City's 'rat czar,' who sees the reduced rat activity during cold spells as an opportunity to curb their population. Rats, particularly the Norway variety, become less active when temperatures drop, and their main food sources dwindle as fewer people litter the streets.

Mayor Eric Adams' administration, with Corradi at the forefront, is implementing new strategies like trash containerization to combat the rat issue. These measures, combined with the natural constraints brought about by this winter's harsh weather, provide a promising environment for reducing the rat population significantly before warmer months arrive.

