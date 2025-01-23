Left Menu

Elephant Rescue Sparks Tensions in Nilambur

In Nilambur, a rescue operation to save an elephant from a well is complicated by locals demanding it be relocated to a deeper forest. They also seek compensation for crop damage caused by elephants. The forest department considers demolishing a part of the well to aid the rescue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:49 IST
Elephant Rescue Sparks Tensions in Nilambur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant's fall into a private well in Nilambur district on Thursday morning has sparked a complex rescue operation. While the forest department aims to free the pachyderm, local residents demand it be relocated deep into the forest rather than released locally.

The well's owner and neighboring residents have halted rescue efforts, insisting on assurances that the elephant will be tranquilized and relocated elsewhere. Additionally, they seek compensation for crops damaged by frequent elephant visits.

The DFO expressed that tranquilizing and transporting the elephant poses challenges. He suggested demolishing part of the well to allow the elephant to escape, urging considerations of local demands. A decision will follow discussions on feasibility and resident concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025