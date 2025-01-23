Elephant Rescue Sparks Tensions in Nilambur
In Nilambur, a rescue operation to save an elephant from a well is complicated by locals demanding it be relocated to a deeper forest. They also seek compensation for crop damage caused by elephants. The forest department considers demolishing a part of the well to aid the rescue.
An elephant's fall into a private well in Nilambur district on Thursday morning has sparked a complex rescue operation. While the forest department aims to free the pachyderm, local residents demand it be relocated deep into the forest rather than released locally.
The well's owner and neighboring residents have halted rescue efforts, insisting on assurances that the elephant will be tranquilized and relocated elsewhere. Additionally, they seek compensation for crops damaged by frequent elephant visits.
The DFO expressed that tranquilizing and transporting the elephant poses challenges. He suggested demolishing part of the well to allow the elephant to escape, urging considerations of local demands. A decision will follow discussions on feasibility and resident concerns.
