Deep Chill in Kashmir: 'Chillai-Kalan' Intensifies

Kashmir's fierce 'Chillai-Kalan' period has led to a significant drop in temperatures across the valley, with the Meteorological Department predicting dry conditions until month's end.

On Wednesday night, Srinagar's minimum temperature plummeted to minus 2 degrees Celsius, a notable drop from the previous night. Meanwhile, Pahalgam recorded a stark minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.

The northern resort of Gulmarg, a popular skiing destination, noted slightly warmer conditions than previous nights. As 'Chillai-Kalan' continues, slight precipitation could occur at the month's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)