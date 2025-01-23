Left Menu

Deep Chill in Kashmir: 'Chillai-Kalan' Intensifies

Kashmir is currently enduring 'Chillai-Kalan,' its harshest 40-day winter stretch, with temperatures dropping significantly. The meteorological department predicts mainly dry weather until month's end, with potential light rain or snow in isolated areas on January 30-31. Srinagar and Pahalgam are experiencing severe cold.

Srinagar | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Wednesday night, Srinagar's minimum temperature plummeted to minus 2 degrees Celsius, a notable drop from the previous night. Meanwhile, Pahalgam recorded a stark minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.

The northern resort of Gulmarg, a popular skiing destination, noted slightly warmer conditions than previous nights. As 'Chillai-Kalan' continues, slight precipitation could occur at the month's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

