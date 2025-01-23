Tragic Discovery: Leopard Found Dead in Village Well

A leopard was found dead in a well in the village of Bhadthu on Thursday, concerning local residences and officials.

As construction proceeded at Satish Kumar's residence, Kumar made a grim discovery when he went to install a water pump.

Local panchayat leaders and forest department guards arrived promptly to assess the situation, subsequently retrieving the leopard's body. A post-mortem examination will help determine the cause of death.

