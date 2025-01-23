Tragic Discovery: Leopard Found Dead in Village Well

Left Menu

A leopard's carcass was discovered in a well in Bhadthu village, unsettling residents and raising questions about the cause of death. Village and forest officials quickly responded to the scene, removing the carcass for a post-mortem examination to determine how the leopard died.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard was found dead in a well in the village of Bhadthu on Thursday, concerning local residences and officials.

As construction proceeded at Satish Kumar's residence, Kumar made a grim discovery when he went to install a water pump.

Local panchayat leaders and forest department guards arrived promptly to assess the situation, subsequently retrieving the leopard's body. A post-mortem examination will help determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

