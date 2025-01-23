Unearthing Dinosaur Origins: A Tale of Two Continents

Scientists have proposed a new geographic origin for dinosaurs, pointing to regions that today include the Sahara desert and the Amazon rainforest. Their study suggests that the oldest known dinosaur fossils, dating back roughly 230 million years, are found in areas that were part of the supercontinent Gondwana during the Triassic Period.

Joel Heath, a paleontologist at University College London, noted that dinosaurs probably appeared in low-latitude regions of Gondwana. These regions, near the equator, included what we now know as northern South America and northern Africa. While previous theories focused on southern South America and southern Africa, Heath's research indicates significant fossil gaps in the Sahara and Amazon regions could provide new insights.

According to Heath, the dinosaurs' evolution from ancient reptiles was gradual and shaped by various environmental factors. Despite their initial overshadowed presence during the Triassic, certain traits, including speed and agility, eventually helped them thrive after a mass extinction event about 201 million years ago that eliminated many competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)