Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Landslide Raises Concerns in Java

A landslide in Pekalongan, Central Java, resulted in at least 25 deaths. Search efforts by Indonesian rescuers were halted due to severe weather. Rescuers used an excavator and planned cloud seeding to mitigate further disaster impacts. The landslide occurred near a vital road and tourist destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:37 IST
Rain-induced landslides and flash floods
  Indonesia
  • Indonesia

Search efforts for landslide victims in Java were temporarily halted on Friday due to adverse weather conditions, according to local rescue authorities. The tragedy, which occurred in Pekalongan, Central Java, has already claimed at least 25 lives, with numbers expected to rise as the situation develops.

Spokesperson Zulhawari Agustianto confirmed that three additional bodies were discovered before operations were suspended, adding to the death toll. Rescue teams continue to battle challenging weather, including heavy rain and fog, which hinders their efforts to locate those still missing.

The landslide disrupted the main route between Pekalongan and the tourist-frequented Dieng plateau, complicating access for emergency services. The Indonesian disaster agency has resorted to cloud seeding to curb further rainfall and facilitate ongoing rescue missions on Java, the nation's most densely populated island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

