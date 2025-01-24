Cryodrakon's Perilous Drink: An Ancient Encounter

Approximately 76 million years ago, a juvenile Cryodrakon, among history's largest flying creatures, roamed a riverbank on Alberta's lush coastline. The creature's attempt to drink water ended fatally as a large crocodilian predator ambushed it, sinking its teeth into the Cryodrakon's neck.

Recent discoveries at Alberta's Dinosaur Provincial Park have unearthed the fossilized neck bone of the Cryodrakon. Examination under a microscope and micro-CT scans revealed a conical puncture indicative of a crocodilian bite, suggesting the pterosaur was either preyed upon or scavenged.

This research, led by paleontologist Caleb Brown, provides vital insight into the ecological dynamics of the Cretaceous Period. The Cryodrakon, a formidable cousin of the Quetzalcoatlus, demonstrated characteristics of both predator and prey in a diverse ecosystem consisting of dinosaurs, crocodiles, and other species.

