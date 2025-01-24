Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Senior Citizen Dragged by Reversing Garbage Truck

A 79-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra, tragically died after being accidentally dragged by a reversing garbage collection vehicle. The incident occurred near Tulja Bhavani temple, with the victim being identified as Sitaram Totam. The case is under investigation by local authorities.

Updated: 24-01-2025 17:35 IST
Tragic Incident: Senior Citizen Dragged by Reversing Garbage Truck
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 79-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra, when he was accidentally dragged by a garbage collection vehicle on Friday. This unfortunate incident took place in the Santosh Nagar area near the renowned Tulja Bhavani temple.

The victim, identified as Sitaram Totam, had come to dispose of garbage in the morning when the accident happened. Officials reported that as the municipal waste truck was being reversed, it accidentally collided with Totam and dragged him for some distance before the staff realized what had happened.

District disaster management chief Yasin Tadvi confirmed the incident, mentioning that Totam was declared dead upon arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. A viral video of the accident sparked public concern, while police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

