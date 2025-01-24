ISRO's 100th Satellite Launch: A New Milestone in Space Navigation

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Friday that it is gearing up to launch its 100th satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Scheduled for January 29, the GSLV-F15 NVS-02 mission is a significant milestone for India's space aspirations.

The mission involves the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV-F15, equipped with an Indigenous Cryogenic stage that will deploy the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. This event will take place at the centre's Second Launch Pad (SLP), ISRO confirmed in a statement.

NVS-02, the latest addition to the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), boasts enhanced capabilities, including navigation payloads across various bands, and aims to replace IRNSS-1E by bolstering regional navigation services in and around the Indian subcontinent.

(With inputs from agencies.)