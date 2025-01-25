Unearthed Secrets: Cretaceous Drama and Dinosaur Origins

A recently unearthed fossil offers dramatic insights into life during the Cretaceous period with a discovery from Alberta. Scientists detailed a fatal encounter involving a young flying reptile, Cryodrakon boreas, ambushed by a croc on a prehistoric riverbank.

This remarkable find sheds light on the perilous existence of creatures during that era. The fossilized neck of the Cryodrakon offers a glimpse into the intense struggle for survival 76 million years ago. Alberta's rich dinosaur heritage continues to reveal clues to the past.

In another fascinating development, researchers propose a new origin point for dinosaurs based on the oldest known fossils and their evolutionary links during the Triassic Period, challenging previous assumptions about where dinosaurs first emerged.

(With inputs from agencies.)