Unearthed Secrets: Cretaceous Drama and Dinosaur Origins
A newly discovered fossil reveals a dramatic Cretaceous encounter between a crocodile and a young pterosaur named Cryodrakon boreas in Alberta. Additionally, scientists propose a new location for the origin of dinosaurs, aiming to solve the longstanding mystery of their evolutionary beginnings during the Triassic Period.
A recently unearthed fossil offers dramatic insights into life during the Cretaceous period with a discovery from Alberta. Scientists detailed a fatal encounter involving a young flying reptile, Cryodrakon boreas, ambushed by a croc on a prehistoric riverbank.
This remarkable find sheds light on the perilous existence of creatures during that era. The fossilized neck of the Cryodrakon offers a glimpse into the intense struggle for survival 76 million years ago. Alberta's rich dinosaur heritage continues to reveal clues to the past.
In another fascinating development, researchers propose a new origin point for dinosaurs based on the oldest known fossils and their evolutionary links during the Triassic Period, challenging previous assumptions about where dinosaurs first emerged.
