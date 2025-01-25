Left Menu

Unearthed Secrets: Cretaceous Drama and Dinosaur Origins

A newly discovered fossil reveals a dramatic Cretaceous encounter between a crocodile and a young pterosaur named Cryodrakon boreas in Alberta. Additionally, scientists propose a new location for the origin of dinosaurs, aiming to solve the longstanding mystery of their evolutionary beginnings during the Triassic Period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 02:32 IST
Unearthed Secrets: Cretaceous Drama and Dinosaur Origins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recently unearthed fossil offers dramatic insights into life during the Cretaceous period with a discovery from Alberta. Scientists detailed a fatal encounter involving a young flying reptile, Cryodrakon boreas, ambushed by a croc on a prehistoric riverbank.

This remarkable find sheds light on the perilous existence of creatures during that era. The fossilized neck of the Cryodrakon offers a glimpse into the intense struggle for survival 76 million years ago. Alberta's rich dinosaur heritage continues to reveal clues to the past.

In another fascinating development, researchers propose a new origin point for dinosaurs based on the oldest known fossils and their evolutionary links during the Triassic Period, challenging previous assumptions about where dinosaurs first emerged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025