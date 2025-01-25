Cretaceous Secrets: Unveiling the Drama of Prehistoric Ambushes

In a groundbreaking find, paleontologists have uncovered a fossil in Alberta that highlights the perilous life of the Cretaceous era. The neck bone of a young Cryodrakon, a massive flying reptile, reveals a dramatic encounter with a predatory croc, offering insights into the ancient ecosystem dynamics.

The fossil, unearthed from the badlands of Canada's Dinosaur Provincial Park, details a vivid picture of life 76 million years ago. This revelation underscores the harsh and volatile environment of the time, where danger lurked in every corner.

In parallel, scientists are piecing together the enigmatic origins of dinosaurs. By examining the oldest-known dinosaur fossils and their evolutionary links, researchers suggest a surprising location for dinosaurs' origins, shaping our understanding of their emergence during the Triassic Period.

(With inputs from agencies.)