Kashmir's Chillai-Kalan: A Deep Freeze

The chill in Kashmir intensified with plummeting minimum temperatures reported across the region, while the meteorological department predicted mostly dry conditions until month's end.

In Srinagar, temperatures dipped to minus 4.1 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 3.3. Pahalgam, a key location for the Amarnath Yatra, recorded lows of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius.

This frigid weather is part of 'Chillai-Kalan', a 40-day period heralding extreme winter from December 21 to January 30, when snowfall likelihood is highest, driving temperatures down further.

