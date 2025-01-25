Left Menu

Kashmir's Chillai-Kalan: A Deep Freeze

Kashmir is experiencing intensified cold as temperatures dip, and the Met office predicts mostly dry weather till January's end. Srinagar recorded lows of minus 4.1°C, and 'Chillai-Kalan'—the harshest winter period—continues till January 30, followed by milder phases. A slight rise in daytime temperatures is expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:09 IST
The chill in Kashmir intensified with plummeting minimum temperatures reported across the region, while the meteorological department predicted mostly dry conditions until month's end.

In Srinagar, temperatures dipped to minus 4.1 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 3.3. Pahalgam, a key location for the Amarnath Yatra, recorded lows of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius.

This frigid weather is part of 'Chillai-Kalan', a 40-day period heralding extreme winter from December 21 to January 30, when snowfall likelihood is highest, driving temperatures down further.

