Young Innovators Unveil the Microscopic Universe at IIT Kharagpur

The Young Innovators Programme (YIP) 2025 at IIT Kharagpur attracted more than 3,500 students from 1,800 schools globally, offering them a unique opportunity to explore the wonders of science through advanced technological equipment.

Students from classes 8 to 12 had their first chance to observe atoms via a high-resolution transmission electron microscope at the SATHI centre, highlighting the significance of microscopic discoveries. The event, organized by IIT Kharagpur's Students Branding and Relations Cell, sought to ignite scientific passion among young minds.

Participants from countries like Singapore, Denmark, and the UAE engaged in rounds including online project submissions, prototype exhibitions, and presentations. Technical partner WitBlox contributed by conducting a robotics workshop, enhancing practical learning through robotics kits, underpinning the programme's focus on creativity and real-life scientific applications.

