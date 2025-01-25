Left Menu

Young Innovators Unveil the Microscopic Universe at IIT Kharagpur

The Young Innovators Programme 2025 at IIT Kharagpur allowed over 3,500 students from 1,800 international schools to explore scientific innovation through hands-on experience. Participants viewed atoms using advanced technology, fostering creativity and scientific curiosity among students from classes 8 to 12 across multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:09 IST
Students from classes 8 to 12 had their first chance to observe atoms via a high-resolution transmission electron microscope at the SATHI centre, highlighting the significance of microscopic discoveries. The event, organized by IIT Kharagpur's Students Branding and Relations Cell, sought to ignite scientific passion among young minds.

Participants from countries like Singapore, Denmark, and the UAE engaged in rounds including online project submissions, prototype exhibitions, and presentations. Technical partner WitBlox contributed by conducting a robotics workshop, enhancing practical learning through robotics kits, underpinning the programme's focus on creativity and real-life scientific applications.

