Bengaluru's Groundwater Crisis: A Study of Urgency

Bengaluru faces a severe water crisis this summer, as a study by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), outlines the critical groundwater shortages predicted for the city.

According to BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, the study identifies 80 wards, including 110 villages, that mostly rely on groundwater and are at high risk of water shortages. Manohar emphasized the need for residents in these areas to reduce dependency on groundwater and transition to Cauvery water connections. The Cauvery Phase 5 Project has enhanced water supply, offering a sustainable alternative for Bengaluru's increasing needs.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar spearheaded this initiative, creating a special task force with experts from IISc and government departments to develop a sustainable water management plan. Their research highlights a severe decline in groundwater levels, with central Bengaluru projected to fall by 5m, up to 25m in some outlying areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)