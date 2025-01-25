Left Menu

Bengaluru's Groundwater Crisis: A Study of Urgency

A groundbreaking study by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and IISc reveals critical groundwater shortages in Bengaluru. Highlighting 80 wards at risk, it urges a shift to Cauvery water connections to combat water stress this summer. The study also foresees a decline in groundwater levels across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:33 IST
Bengaluru's Groundwater Crisis: A Study of Urgency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru faces a severe water crisis this summer, as a study by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), outlines the critical groundwater shortages predicted for the city.

According to BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, the study identifies 80 wards, including 110 villages, that mostly rely on groundwater and are at high risk of water shortages. Manohar emphasized the need for residents in these areas to reduce dependency on groundwater and transition to Cauvery water connections. The Cauvery Phase 5 Project has enhanced water supply, offering a sustainable alternative for Bengaluru's increasing needs.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar spearheaded this initiative, creating a special task force with experts from IISc and government departments to develop a sustainable water management plan. Their research highlights a severe decline in groundwater levels, with central Bengaluru projected to fall by 5m, up to 25m in some outlying areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025