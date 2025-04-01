Left Menu

Accelerated Progress: Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar River Project in Tamil Nadu

The Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project, initiated to alleviate water scarcity in Tamil Nadu's southern districts by diverting surplus water from the Cauvery river, is set for expedited progress, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan announced. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 6,941 crore, spans 262.190 km and will be implemented in three phases.

The Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river interlinking project, aimed at transferring surplus water from the Cauvery river to the water-deficient southern districts, will soon see an increase in its development pace, as announced by Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Tuesday.

Minister Duraimurugan, addressing the state Assembly amidst a call attention motion by AIADMK member Dr C Vijayabaskar, stated that approximately Rs 288 crore has been spent so far on the project. He assured the Assembly that the project would be prioritized moving forward.

This ambitious project, proposed in 2008 by then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, is segmented into three phases, covering 262.190 km. With plans to divert water from Cauvery's Mayanur via a new barrage, the estimated cost for the initial 118.45 km stretch is Rs 6,941 crore, signifying a significant investment in water resource management for the region.

