Rain Brings Relief and Risk to Fire-Ravaged Southern California

Rain is offering a double-edged sword to Southern California as it descends on the parched region this weekend. While it provides much-needed relief to firefighters battling several blazes, the downpour poses new threats like mudslides and toxic ash runoff.

Authorities have been on high alert, particularly in Los Angeles County, where crews spent the week fortifying slopes and clearing roads in areas ravaged by the Palisades and Eaton fires. Officials issued flood watches due to potential localized cloudbursts. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and county supervisors have taken emergency actions to expedite clean-up efforts.

The rain is welcomed as a respite from dangerous dry conditions gripping Southern California, but the specter of post-fire debris flows lingers, especially in light of past tragedies such as the deadly Montecito mudslides of 2018. Firefighters continue to combat stubborn blazes across the region, including the Hughes Fire in Los Angeles County and the Border 2 Fire near the US-Mexico border.

