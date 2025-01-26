Left Menu

Mission YUVA: Transforming J&K into an Entrepreneurial Hub

Mission YUVA is an initiative by the Jammu and Kashmir government to enhance entrepreneurship and employment. Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha announced the program aims to create 1,37,000 enterprises and 4,25,000 jobs. It focuses on youth and women, fostering a dynamic ecosystem for enterprise development and sports promotion.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, is launching 'Mission YUVA' to establish the region as a hub of entrepreneurial excellence and employment generation. The ambitious initiative aims to create over 1,37,000 enterprises and generate about 4,25,000 jobs over five years.

Designed to tackle unemployment, particularly among the youth and women, Mission YUVA envisions a dynamic ecosystem for enterprise development by capitalizing on the region's socio-economic potential and cultural heritage. Steps have been taken for fast-track recruitment in government jobs, with 40,000 appointments made based on transparency and merit in the past years.

Special attention is also given to sports promotion and women's empowerment. Initiatives include establishing a water sports academy in Srinagar and a fencing academy in Jammu. High-performance training centers will be developed in every district. The government also plans to transform 40,000 women into 'Lakhpati Didis' to boost rural livelihood and empowerment.

